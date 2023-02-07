Next Voice of Elvis Will Be Matthew McConaughey's

The King of Rock 'n' Roll as a federal agent might seem far-fetched, but it didn't to Elvis. He once went to Washington in hopes of meeting President Nixon, offering his services to the country in exchange for a badge, per Smithsonian Magazine. "I will be here for as long as it takes to get the credentials of a federal agent," Presley wrote. Nixon gave him a DEA badge. The dream will be further realized in Agent Elvis, an animated series debuting next month on Netflix, Pitchfork reports.

Presley was most recently played on film by Austin Butler, who prepared with six-days-a-week voice training. This time, Matthew McConaughey will provide the voice of the cartoon version of the late superstar, who works for the government as a secret agent, per Gizmodo. Presley's wife, Priscilla, is an executive producer for the series, as is McConaughey. A Netflix press release says the character is a music superstar during the day but a vigilante in a clandestine federal agency at night, which would seem to leave little time for concerts. Netflix posted a trailer here. (Read more Elvis Presley stories.)