If you ever wondered whom Bill Gates would end up with after his divorce from Melinda French Gates, we apparently have our preliminary answer: Paula Hurd, the 60-year-old widow of late co-CEO Mark Hurd. The two were spotted courtside last month at the Australian Open men's final, reports People, and sources tell Page Six that they've been together for about a year. Mark Hurd died in 2019 of cancer; the Hurds were married for nearly 30 years and had two daughters. Gates' divorce was finalized in August 2021. When Gates was asked recently if he'd like to find love again, Captain Romantic replied, "Sure, I'm not a robot." (Read more Bill Gates stories.)