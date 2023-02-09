Criticism of Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets Personal

Two days after Marjorie Taylor Greene heckled President Biden during his State of the Union address—even calling him a "liar"—the topic remains a buzzy one in DC. In an interview with the New York Times, Greene remained defiant and said she expected no formal rebuke from House speaker Kevin McCarthy. “If the American people had been on that House floor listening to that speech, it would have been a lot worse names than I called him,” she said. In regard to McCarthy and the threat of a reprimand, she said, "I have the speaker’s support, and he has mine.” The story by Karoun Demirjian digs into what it labels the "new and notably coarse new normal in Congress." Related:

Taking 'the bait': The Hill also explores the issue and finds that Republicans are divided on the public heckling. Some lawmakers say Biden deserved it for saying Republicans wanted to get rid of Medicare and Social Security. McCarthy himself accused the president of "trying to goad" Republicans into a response, though he expressed disappointment they had taken "the bait." GOP Rep. Dave Joyce of Ohio also had reservations: “That’s something we shouldn’t engage in, and we should at least show the respect that’s due and owed [to] the office of president when he comes to our chamber to speak.”

Getting personal: Veteran Democratic James Carville raised eyebrows by going on MNSBC and repeatedly using some form of the phrase "white trash" in regard to Greene and her allies. "I tell people I have the equivalent of a Ph.D. in white trashology, and we saw real white trash on display," he said, per Mediaite. He also suggested that Greene take some fashion advice from George Santos because she "dresses like white trash."

Personal, II: The hosts of the View also took aim at Greene, particularly for the white coat she wore. "I was distracted by Marjorie Taylor Greene's jacket," said Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump official, per Fox News. "It looked like she skinned my puppy." To which Greene responded during an interview with Sean Hannity: "Occasionally I get yelled at by old white women, and I always know that they watch the View because those are some nasty women on that show, and they have no right to insult anyone's fashion." She defended the white wool coat as "one of my favorites."

Analysis: Aaron Blake in the Washington Post also assesses things, recalling how GOP Rep. Joe Wilson caused an uproar for yelling "You lie!" during a Barack Obama address in 2009. Wilson apologized that same night. But things are much different now, and "the bounds will continue to be pushed beyond where they were just a few short years ago."