I Tried the Diet of a 45-Year-Old Trying to Age in Reverse

We recently shared the story of Bryan Johnson, the 45-year-old millionaire who's spending, well, millions in his quest to have an 18-year-old's body. It's a process that includes a rigorous and specific regimen—which he has dubbed the "Blueprint"—involving everything from diet and exercise to treatment and testing. The food part is hyper-specific, a diet of 1,977 vegan calories per day. In a piece for Vice, Rhys Thomas shares his four-day experience of trying the "age-reversing" diet, and it goes somewhat like you'd expect. Out of the gate, he explains he didn't spring for the "literally over a hundred supplements" he's supposed to take, but he does start his day with the "Green Giant" morning drink.

It primarily consists of water, chlorella powder, and collagen peptides, and "I don't normally mind algae-green looking things, but this is absolutely horrendous," Thomas writes, tossing in an f-bomb to boot. He found the "Super Veggie" meal to be pretty decent, though he warned about what befell him digestively after consuming a load of lentils, broccoli, and cauliflower. The "Nutty Pudding" was "pretty nice" as well, though we can't help but raise our eyebrows at the nuts involved: just three macadamia nuts and half a Brazil nut. The upshot? Less bloat and better sleep but hunger and fatigue. Read the full piece here, or take the more salacious route: The New York Post reports Johnson is being sued by his former fiancee, a YouTube actress who accuses him of being a philanderer who dumped her after her breast cancer diagnosis. (Read more diet stories.)