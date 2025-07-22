Billy Joel Talks Handling 'Water on the Brain'

Billy Joel is breaking his silence on his health with an update, two months after revealing a brain disorder diagnosis that sidelined his tour. The 76-year-old music legend announced in May that he'd been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus , or NPH, a condition that leads to a buildup of cerebrospinal fluid in the skull, putting pressure on the brain. While often treatable, the disorder can impact movement, memory, and concentration.

Speaking with Bill Maher on Monday's Club Random podcast, Joel described his balance as "like being on a boat" and admitted that doctors are still working through the best path forward for him, per NBC News. "I feel fine," he told Maher, adding, "They keep referring to what I have as a brain disorder, so it sounds a lot worse than what I'm feeling." When pressed about what causes the condition, Joel shrugged: "Nobody knows." Normal pressure hydrocephalus, sometimes referred to as "water on the brain," can be managed in some cases with surgery, often by installing a shunt to drain the excess fluid.

Joel's team said his symptoms, including hearing and vision issues, worsened during recent performances, prompting a halt to all upcoming shows. "Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health," read a May statement from his reps. Joel expressed regret over disappointing fans and thanked them for their understanding as he focuses on recovery. He tells People: "It was scary, but I'm OK. ... Don't worry about me being deathly ill or anything." The singer previously postponed tour dates in March for surgery related to an undisclosed medical issue. More from the podcast here; more from People here. (A new documentary on Joel's life and career is now out on HBO.)