Can't Get 10K Steps In? Keep Walking Anyway

A new study suggests that hitting 7,000 steps daily could be enough to lower risks for a range of serious diseases, challenging the long-touted 10,000-step benchmark. The research published in the Lancet Public Health journal , which pooled data from more than 160,000 adults worldwide, linked this more achievable step count to reduced odds of heart disease (down 25%), cancer (down 6%), dementia (down 38%), and depression (down 22%), compared with walking just 2,000 steps a day.

Lead author Dr. Melody Ding notes that the 10,000-step target isn't grounded in science but instead traces back to a Japanese marketing campaign from the 1960s, in which a pedometer was promoted leading up to the '64 Olympics in Tokyo, per the BBC. Ding now says that 10K number was "taken out of context." The research shows that even moving up from 2,000 steps daily to 4,000 steps was associated with improvements, with gains tending to plateau near the 7,000 mark—except for heart health, which continued to benefit with more steps.

Meaning: If you're already logging at least 10,000 steps a day, don't pull back just because of this new research, Ding tells CNN. "More than 7K doesn't do harm, and may even offer some additional benefits," she says. Experts commenting on the results of the study say that although 10,000 steps may suit the highly active, a target of 5,000 to 7,000 is likely a more realistic goal for many. Dr. Andrew Scott of the University of Portsmouth tells the BBC that the exact number isn't crucial—what matters most is moving more and not getting discouraged by missing a set quota. "More is always better," he says.