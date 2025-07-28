Delta Pilot Lands Plane, Is Immediately Arrested

Passengers on a Delta flight were left stunned when federal agents stormed the cockpit and arrested the co-pilot moments after landing at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday night, turning a routine arrival into a scene of confusion. Flight 2809 from Minneapolis, arriving around 9:35pm after a fog-related delay, had just touched down when at least 10 law enforcement agents—including Homeland Security Investigations agents and air marshals—boarded the plane and made their way to the cockpit, according to a first-class passenger's account to the San Francisco Chronicle .

The officers entered the cockpit, handcuffed the co-pilot, and escorted him through the cabin, leaving passengers unsettled and in the dark about the circumstances, per the Chronicle. A second team reportedly returned to retrieve the co-pilot's belongings. Airline staff provided no further explanation during the incident, and the remaining pilot told those on board he was unaware of the details himself. Delta has declined to comment on the arrest, referring all questions to the Department of Homeland Security, which has not yet released a public statement.

The name of the co-pilot remains undisclosed, and the exact reason for the arrest has not been officially confirmed. However, Fox News, citing an unnamed federal source, reported that the case may involve allegations related to child sexual abuse materials. The high-profile incident follows another case involving an American Delta pilot who was detained in Amsterdam on Tuesday over a contested breathalyzer result, the Independent reports. Delta said there was "no pilot intoxication" and the female pilot was later released.