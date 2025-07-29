Starmer to Israel: Ceasefire or We'll Recognize Palestine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Tuesday that the UK will recognize a Palestinian state in September—unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza and takes steps toward long-term peace. Starmer called ministers together for a rare summertime Cabinet meeting to discuss the situation in Gaza, reports the AP . Earlier this month, France said it planned to recognize Palestine as a state and will do so formally in September. However, France did not set any conditions, such as a ceasefire.

Starmer said Britain will recognize a state of Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly, "unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, reaches a ceasefire, makes clear there will be no annexation in the West Bank, and commits to a long-term peace process that delivers a two-state solution." Britain has long supported the idea of an independent Palestinian state existing alongside Israel, but has said recognition should come as part of a negotiated two-state solution to the conflict.