Starmer to Israel: Ceasefire or We'll Recognize Palestine

UK wants Israel to take 'substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza'
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 29, 2025 11:29 AM CDT
UK Will Recognize Palestine Without a Ceasefire: Starmer
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks at a civil society summit in London, Thursday, July 17, 2025.   (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Tuesday that the UK will recognize a Palestinian state in September—unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza and takes steps toward long-term peace. Starmer called ministers together for a rare summertime Cabinet meeting to discuss the situation in Gaza, reports the AP. Earlier this month, France said it planned to recognize Palestine as a state and will do so formally in September. However, France did not set any conditions, such as a ceasefire.

Starmer said Britain will recognize a state of Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly, "unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, reaches a ceasefire, makes clear there will be no annexation in the West Bank, and commits to a long-term peace process that delivers a two-state solution." Britain has long supported the idea of an independent Palestinian state existing alongside Israel, but has said recognition should come as part of a negotiated two-state solution to the conflict.

