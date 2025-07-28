French Resort Town: Topless Men Will Be Fined $175

A resort town on France's Atlantic coast is fed up with people strolling around in their beachwear. In a post on Facebook, Yannick Moreau, mayor of Les Sables d'Olonne, slammed the "indecent behavior" of some visitors, especially topless men, CNN reports. "It's a question of respect for locals who don't want people wandering around their town half naked," said the mayor. "It's also a basic public hygiene rule in our markets, our shops, our streets." He said police would enforce fines of $175 for people who walk around the town "naked or in a swimsuit" under a campaign called "200 years of elegance in Les Sables-d'Olonne, don't end up in your underwear in our streets."
"If you want to show off your pecs and your best swimming shorts in Les Sables d'Olonne there are 11 kilometers of beach at your disposal," the mayor said, sharing an image of a poster with the slogan, "In Les Sables d'Olonne, respect doesn't go on holiday." The town's population swells from around 50,000 to almost 300,000 in the summer months. For years, the mayor has been calling for the town to focus on upscale tourists, aiming to attract visitors who want an "elegant living environment," La Depeche reports.