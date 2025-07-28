French Resort Town: Topless Men Will Be Fined $175

A resort town on France's Atlantic coast is fed up with people strolling around in their beachwear. In a post on Facebook, Yannick Moreau, mayor of Les Sables d'Olonne, slammed the "indecent behavior" of some visitors, especially topless men, CNN reports. "It's a question of respect for locals who don't want people wandering around their town half naked," said the mayor. "It's also a basic public hygiene rule in our markets, our shops, our streets." He said police would enforce fines of $175 for people who walk around the town "naked or in a swimsuit" under a campaign called "200 years of elegance in Les Sables-d'Olonne, don't end up in your underwear in our streets."