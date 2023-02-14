Classified Folder Helped Trump Sleep: Lawyer

A lawyer for Donald Trump has explained what one folder labeled "classified" was used for at the former president's Florida home. "He has one of those landline telephones next to his bed, and it has a blue light on it, and it keeps him up at night," Timothy Parlatore told CNN on Sunday, per the Hill. "So he took the manilla folder and put it over so it would keep the light down so he could sleep at night." On the folder are the words, "Classified Evening Summary," he said. "It's not a classification marking," Parlatore said, adding, "There is nothing illegal about it." The folder has been handed over to federal investigators, per NBC News.

An FBI search last summer found hundreds of classified materials at Mar-a-Lago, the club where Trump lives. Classified documents also have been found in the possession of President Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence that were supposed to have been given to the National Archives. All three cases show that "the White House does not have proper procedures for handling classified information," Parlatore said. The light-blocking folder, he said, is "one of the more humorous aspects of this whole thing." (Read more Donald Trump stories.)