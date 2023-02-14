Police Identify Shooter at Michigan State

Police have identified the gunman who killed three people and wounded five more at Michigan State University on Monday night as 43-year-old Anthony McRae, per the AP. At a news conference Tuesday, police also said all eight victims were MSU students, though their names have not yet been released, reports the Washington Post. Earlier, authorities said the gunman was neither an employee nor a student at the school, and had no apparent ties to it. Police say he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound miles from campus as officers closed in on him.

“We have absolutely no idea what the motive was at this point,” said MSU Police Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman. "There doesn't appear to be a connection" between McRae and the students he shot, Rozman added. During the news conference, police also said it was a citizen's tip that led them to McRae. The shootings took place Monday night at two separate locations, an academic building and then the student union. Four of the five wounded students required surgery, and all five were listed in critical condition Tuesday morning, reports USA Today.