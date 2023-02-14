What We Know About the Michigan State Shooting

At this point, more questions than answers are in play after Monday night's shooting spree on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing. Authorities are expected to clear things up at a Tuesday news conference. In the meantime:

Victims: Authorities say three people are dead and five more are hospitalized in critical condition, reports USA Today. It's not clear whether any or all are students or faculty members. Authorities have provided no details on their affiliation with the school, per the Detroit News.

Shooter: Police have identified the gunman only as a 43-year-old man with no apparent ties to the university. They say he fatally shot himself off campus after police closed in on him, reports the AP. "We have no idea why he came to campus to do this tonight," said Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of the campus police department.