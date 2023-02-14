Inflation Continues to Cool in the US

The closely watched consumer-price index is out, and the new numbers for January show that inflation continues to cool on an annual basis—though not by as much as analysts expected.

Consumer prices rose 0.5% in January, which translates to an annual inflation rate of 6.4%, reports CNBC. Analysts expected lower numbers: 0.4% and 6.2%. Still, the annual figure is lower than the 6.5% registered in December, which marks the seventh straight monthly slowdown, per the AP. Context: The rate hit a four-decade high of 9.1% in June, notes the Wall Street Journal. The current rate remains well above the Fed's annual target of 2%.

The rate hit a four-decade high of 9.1% in June, notes the Wall Street Journal. The current rate remains well above the Fed's annual target of 2%. Core prices: The so-called core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.4% for the month and 5.6% for the year, also above expectations of 0.3% and 5.5%.