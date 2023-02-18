Kyle Jacobs, Songwriter Married to Kellie Pickler, Dies

Kyle Jacobs, a songwriter who was married to country singer Kellie Pickler, has died at their home in Nashville. Police called to the house Friday afternoon found Jacobs, 49, dead in an upstairs bedroom, apparently of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Pickler reported to police that she woke up that day a short time earlier and could not find Jacobs. Pickler told police that she began looking for Jacobs when she woke up a short time earlier and that when she and an assistant couldn't open the room's door, the assistant called 911, NBC News reports. "His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide," officials said in a statement.

Jacobs worked with his wife, in addition to artists such as Kelly Clarkson, Randy Travis, Scott McCreery, Josh Kelley, and Clay Walker. Hits he wrote include "More Than a Memory" by Garth Brooks and "Still" by Tim McGraw, per People. Over the course of his career, Jacobs won on a CMA Award and an ACM Award. He was nominated for a Grammy. On Thursday, Jacobs celebrated the success of Lee Brice's album Hey World, which he'd worked on, in an Instagram post. Jacobs and Pickler, who did not have children, married in 2011. (Read more Kellie Pickler stories.)