Fetterman Is Hospitalized for Depression

John Fetterman has checked himself back into the hospital, this time over clinical depression, reports the New York Times. The move comes after the Pennsylvania senator was hospitalized last week when his staff said he felt lightheaded. “While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks,” said chief of staff Adam Jentleson in a statement. The 53-year-old suffered a near-fatal stroke last year during his successful campaign for the Senate in one of the nation's most high-profile races. He has been struggling to regain his health ever since.

"After what he’s been through in the past year, there’s probably no one who wanted to talk about his own health less than John," tweeted his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman. "I’m so proud of him for asking for help and getting the care he needs." Fetterman had been discharged from the hospital on Friday and returned to work. However, he then consulted Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the attending physician for Congress, who recommended inpatient care at the Walter Reed National Medical Center. Fetterman checked himself in on Wednesday night, reports NBC News. (Read more John Fetterman stories.)