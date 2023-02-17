Winnie the Pooh Critics Are Delightfully Spiteful

Christopher Robin returns from five years of medical school to find the creatures of 100 Acre Wood transformed into blood-thirsty killers, first forced to eat Eeyore to stave off starvation and now bent on vengeance, in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. The movie has critics cringing in horror, and not in a good way. They give the horror offering from director-writer Rhys Frake-Waterfield—permitted as the copyright for AA Milne's 1926 short story collection Winnie the Pooh expired last year—a dreadful 9% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, bashing this "sadistic killer" Pooh and "his face-devouring friend, Piglet." Four amusingly spiteful takes:

As Disney's representation of Pooh will remain under copyright for several decades more, Frake-Waterfield's depiction is far from familiar: "a hulking, silent humanoid in a dirty pair of overalls and lumberjack flannel," writes Charles Bramesco at the Guardian, summing up the film as the "lowest-hanging fruit … seemingly produced for $38."

"It's too dim to be worthy of a curious look," writes Nick Allen at RogerEbert.com, noting the film's "poorly lit sequences constantly force you to squint to decipher its nighttime terror." The "best joke" comes with the "rubbery" bear and pig masks of Pooh and "his face-devouring friend, Piglet." But apart from that, "you have a ho-hum stalker thriller that treats its one-dimensional characters as punchlines for gory scenes its budget can't fully deliver on."