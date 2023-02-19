Police Search for Suspect After 11 Are Shot in Memphis

One man dies in attacks that police suspect are connected
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 19, 2023 10:30 AM CST
Police Search for Suspect After 11 Are Shot in Memphis
A Memphis police car is part of a response to a crime scene in Memphis on Jan. 24.   (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

One person was killed and 10 were injured early Sunday in a pair of shootings in Tennessee that police believe are connected, according to a news release from the Memphis Police Department posted on Twitter. Police responded to a shooting at a Memphis nightclub at 12:43am, according to the release. Two victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition, the AP reports, and five others with less serious injuries went to area hospitals in private vehicles.

While police were there, they were notified of a second shooting about a mile away. At that scene, one male victim was pronounced dead, and three other victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to police. The shootings took place along a commercial corridor in the city's Whitehaven neighborhood, about 10 miles south of downtown. Police do not know what led to the shooting or whether the shooter knew the victims. They do not yet have a solid description of the shooter or shooters and ask anyone with information to call 901-528-CASH with tips.

