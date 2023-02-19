Jimmy Carter Had Been Taking Last Drives Around Plains, Ga.

Jimmy Carter is now in what appears to be his final days or weeks after his decision to receive hospice care at home in Plains, Georgia. There's no word on whether the 98-year-old former president is suffering from a specific ailment, reports the New York Times. He has, however, battled cancer and fallen multiple times in recent years. Family members have been visiting Carter and his wife, 95-year-old Rosalyn, at their modest ranch home in Plains. "I saw both of my grandparents yesterday," tweeted grandson Jason Carter Saturday, chairman of the Carter Center's board of trustees. "They are at peace and—as always—their home is full of love. Thank you all for your kind words."

In recent weeks, Carter has asked his Secret Service detail to drive him around Plains, reports the Washington Post. The former president had maintained a busy public life well into his 90s, but that has tapered off in the last few years. He now uses a wheelchair to get around. Amid the coverage of Carter's decision, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution recalls the advice he dispensed about longevity during a 2019 interview. Step one is to marry the right person. Step two is to "find something very challenging or interesting to do. .. Having a very formidable and challenging and exciting task to perform is one of the best ways to live a longer life.” (Read more Jimmy Carter stories.)