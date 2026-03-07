It's Time to 'Spring Ahead,' Complain About It

Clocks will skip ahead an hour at 2am on Sunday for daylight saving time in most of the US, creating a 23-hour day that throws off sleep schedules, plunges early-morning dog walks into darkness, and inspires lots of whining. Even though polls show most people dislike the system that has most Americans changing clocks twice a year, the political moves necessary to change the system haven't succeeded because opinions on the issue and its potential impacts are sharply divided. Want to make daylight saving time permanent? That would mean the sun rises around 9am in Detroit for a while during the winter. Prefer staying on standard time? That would mean the sun would be up at 4:11am in Seattle in June. "There's no law we can pass to move the sun to our will," said Jay Pea, president of Save Standard Time, which advocates switching to standard time for good. A look, per the AP: