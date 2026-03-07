Tornadoes Kill at Least 6 in Michigan, Oklahoma

Powerful storms that whipped up tornadoes killed at least four people in southern Michigan and two people in eastern Oklahoma on Friday, leaving swaths of damage, including homes reduced to rubble and downed trees and power lines. In Michigan, three people were killed and 12 were injured in the Union Lake area near Union City after an apparent tornado hit, according to the Branch County Sheriff's Office. About 50 miles southwest, Cass County officials reported one death and several injuries after a tornado touched down, per the AP . In Oklahoma, meanwhile, just south of Tulsa, a tornado in Beggs was blamed for the deaths of two people in a house, the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office said.

The storms hit a broad section of the nation's midsection, spurring tornado warnings and watches from Oklahoma to Iowa to Michigan. In Michigan, Lisa Piper stood on her back deck and took video of a terrifying scene that played out on the other side of frozen Union Lake as a funnel cloud formed, then dropped toward the ground. Trees were torn from their roots, and debris flew into the air. "It's lifting houses!" Piper can be heard exclaiming in the video. As the devastation continued, she added, "Oh, my heart is pounding. Oh, I hope they're OK." Another video shot by Jordan Lynn of Union City can be seen here.

At least one tornado was confirmed in southern Michigan, near Union City, on Friday, according to the National Weather Service, and there were reports of possible others. A weather system that pulled moisture out of the Gulf Coast combined with a warm front that moved north to create the right conditions for a tornado in a state where they're relatively rare, per David Roth, a meteorologist at the NWS' Weather Prediction Center. Michigan gets an average of 15 tornadoes a year, which is much less than the 155 for Texas and 96 for Kansas, he said.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the state's Emergency Operations Center on Friday "to coordinate an all-hands-on-deck response to severe weather," she said in a statement. The NWS said strong storms and flash flood risks on Saturday stretched from the Great Lakes to Texas. A tornado watch was issued for a large portion of Arkansas and parts of Texas and Louisiana. The spring storms come near the start of what many call tornado season, which generally begins at various times in different parts of the US. More here.