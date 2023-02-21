The Nikki Haley-Donald Trump dynamic remains an enigma: Days after the former UN ambassador announced her presidential bid in competition with her former boss, while specifically calling out politicians older than 75 as needing a mental competency test (Trump is 76, and President Biden is 80), Trump seemingly got on the Haley bandwagon Tuesday morning. Without ado, Trump's comments, via Truth Social:

"ANYBODY running for the Office of President of the United States should agree to take a full & complete Mental Competency Test simultaneously (or before!) with the announcement that he or she is running, & likewise, but to a somewhat lesser extent, agree to a test which would prove that you are physically capable of doing the job. Being an outstanding President requires great mental acuity & physical stamina. If you don't have these qualities or traits, it is likely you won't succeed. MAGA!"