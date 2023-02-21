Trump Gets Behind Haley's Call

Former president says that anyone running for the Oval Office should have to pass mental fitness test
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 21, 2023 10:25 AM CST
The Nikki Haley-Donald Trump dynamic remains an enigma: Days after the former UN ambassador announced her presidential bid in competition with her former boss, while specifically calling out politicians older than 75 as needing a mental competency test (Trump is 76, and President Biden is 80), Trump seemingly got on the Haley bandwagon Tuesday morning. Without ado, Trump's comments, via Truth Social:

  • "ANYBODY running for the Office of President of the United States should agree to take a full & complete Mental Competency Test simultaneously (or before!) with the announcement that he or she is running, & likewise, but to a somewhat lesser extent, agree to a test which would prove that you are physically capable of doing the job. Being an outstanding President requires great mental acuity & physical stamina. If you don't have these qualities or traits, it is likely you won't succeed. MAGA!"
Bernie Sanders, 81, has a big problem with Haley's stance. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)

