EPA Takes Over Ohio Spill Cleanup, Warns Railroad

The EPA on Tuesday took control of the toxic cleanup of a train derailment in Ohio and ordered Norfolk Southern to pay all the costs, reports NPR. If the railroad balks, the federal agency threatened to do the work itself and bill Norfolk Southern three times the cost, per the AP. As the Washington Post notes, the company has been working on the cleanup voluntarily since the Feb. 3 derailment—and a subsequent controlled burn—spilled toxic chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio. But now they will have to abide by a plan signed off on by the EPA. Residents remain worried about the potential health effects, and EPA chief Michael Regan had some stern words for the railroad on Tuesday:

"The Norfolk Southern train derailment has upended the lives of East Palestine families, and EPA’s order will ensure the company is held accountable for jeopardizing the health and safety of this community," said Regan. "Let me be clear: Norfolk Southern will pay for cleaning up the mess they created and for the trauma they’ve inflicted on this community. In no way shape or form will Norfolk Southern get off the hook."

Among other things, the railroad must continue to identify and clean up contaminated soil and water, and pay for any related services offered to residents and businesses. Meanwhile, Ohio has opened a medical clinic residents can visit if they have worries, Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday. "This is really in response to the concerns that we have heard, that people want to be able to go someplace and get some answers about any kind of medical problems that they believe that they are, in fact, having," he said. (Read more derailment stories.)