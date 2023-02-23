53 Missing After Mine Collapse Followed by Mudslide

China's coal mines are among the world's deadliest
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 23, 2023 12:00 AM CST
In this image taken from video footage run by China's CCTV, rescuers gather at the site of a mine collapse in Alxa League in northern China's Inner Mongolia, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.   (CCTV via AP)

Fifty-three people were still missing Thursday after an open pit mine collapsed in China's northern Inner Mongolia region the day prior, killing at least two people and injuring at least six. A mudslide Wednesday night disrupted search and rescue efforts, NBC News reports. The search was suspended, and as of 6am local time Thursday it had not yet resumed. Prior to the suspension, more than 300 rescue workers were operating 129 rescue vehicles to assist in the search, the AP reports. The missing were buried under debris, and just the aforementioned six had so far been rescued.

Inner Mongolia is a key coal-mining region, but China's coal mines are known for being among the world's deadliest. Partially to blame is sub-par safety standards enforcement, and the company running the mine that collapsed as cited and fined for multiple safety violations last year. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said a probe into the collapse's cause must be carried out quickly, and Chinese President Xi Jinping called for “ensuring the safety of people’s lives and property and maintaining overall social stability." On Chinese social network Weibo, where the collapse was the top trending topic, users said most of the missing were dump truck and excavator drivers. (Read more China stories.)

