6-Pound Pomeranian Takes On a Bear Invader

Scout the Pomeranian weighs just 6 pounds, while a black bear weighs hundreds. But the former defeated the latter after the ursine invader broke into the home of Scout's owner in British Columbia on Monday, apparently on the hunt for some grub, reports UPI . Security footage from Kayla Kleine's West Vancouver residence shows the bear wandering into her living room via a door Kleine had left ajar to cool the house down amid high temps. The bear first checked out the wall-mounted TV, then lumbered into Kleine's kitchen to check out Scout's meal—which is when the Pomeranian scrambled into action, yipping and chasing after the bear until the larger animal ran out the door it had come through, with Kleine close behind.

"Scout, Scout, come here!" Kleine can be heard pleading with her pet, who'd followed the bear outdoors. But Scout was upset enough—Kleine believes over his breakfast that the bear had been after—to keep chasing the bear until it fled the property altogether. She tells Global News that she grabbed bear spray, but by the time she reached her dog in the garden, Scout "had already chased [the bear] up the fence and the bear was on the other side of the fence and he was just barking at it." She adds of her "feisty" and "really protective" pooch, per UPI: "I was surprised, but [Scout is] also scary when he's mad, so I could see him going full speed at the bear."