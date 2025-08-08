'Mushroom Murderer' Tried to Off Me a Few Times: Ex

Erin Patterson was found guilty last month of killing her in-laws with a poisonous mushroom meal, but details on her case continue to trickle out post-trial. This time, the news revolves around the fact that three counts of attempted murder against Patterson involving her estranged husband, Simon Patterson, were unexpectedly dropped, without explanation, right before her trial started. Those counts were reportedly tied to the fact that Simon Patterson had claimed his wife had tried to kill him multiple times before the doomed dinner on July 29, 2023, that killed his parents and aunt and injured his uncle, per the BBC.