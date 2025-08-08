Germany Shifts Gears on Israel Amid Bibi's New Plans

Germany won't authorize any exports of military equipment to Israel that could be used in Gaza "until further notice," Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Friday, in a strikingly quick response by one of Israel's strongest international backers to a decision by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet to take over Gaza City. The move by Germany, which has previously stopped short of tougher lines against Israel's government taken by some of its EU allies, appeared likely to further isolate Israel in the wake of the military takeover plan that has been decried by the United Nations, aid and human rights groups, and supporters of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza, among others, per the AP .

Germany, along with the US and Italy, is among the top foreign suppliers of equipment used by Israel's military. The move has particular weight because Germany has been seen as one of Israel's strongest supporters—arguably surpassed only by the US. Germany has maintained a strongly pro-Israel stance for decades, largely due to its historical responsibility for the Holocaust, which has shaped its postwar foreign policy around ensuring Israel's security and combating antisemitism. The pause in German military supplies adds to actions taken by European countries—including economic, military, and diplomatic measures—against Israel in recent months out of concern over its government's conduct in the nearly two-year war in Gaza.

Merz said in a statement that Israel "has the right to defend itself against Hamas' terror" and that the release of Israeli hostages and purposeful negotiations toward a ceasefire are "our top priority." He added that Hamas mustn't have a role in the future of Gaza. However, "the even harsher military action by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip, approved by the Israeli Cabinet last night, makes it increasingly difficult for the German government to see how these goals will be achieved," Merz said. "Under these circumstances, the German government will not authorize any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice." It wasn't immediately clear which military equipment from Germany would be affected; the German government declined to comment. More here.