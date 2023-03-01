Trump Responds to Rupert Murdoch's Testimony

Rupert Murdoch testified last month that some Fox News hosts endorsed Donald Trump's false claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election, and after the testimony was released Monday, you can bet Trump had something to say about it. In Truth Social posts cited by the BBC and Rolling Stone, the former POTUS continued to insist, first of all, that there was indeed "large scale ballot stuffing" in the election, and he wondered, "Why is Rupert Murdoch throwing his anchors under the table, which also happens to be killing his case and infuriating his viewers, who will again be leaving in droves—they already are."

Murdoch, who was giving a deposition for Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against Fox News, said that it wasn't the network itself endorsing the election fraud claim, simply hosts acting as commentators, but he did acknowledge Fox should have been "stronger in denouncing" those claims. Trump, however, insists "There was so much Voter Fraud & Irregularities in the 2020 Presidential Election that it amazes me how weak and ineffective FoxNews is at portraying itself in the lawsuit against them. They look too scared and frightened to reveal the massive amounts of voter fraud & Irregularities already found, and it would actually help them in the lawsuit. Instead FoxNews wants to silence its anchors and reporters, the reason so many of their viewers fled." (Privately, some Fox hosts mocked the fraud claims.)