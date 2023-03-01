Cat Leads Rescuers to Man Who Fell Down Waterfall

Move over, Lassie. A California cat is being hailed for leading rescuers to a man who fell down a waterfall last month. CBS News reports that on the evening of Feb. 21, a woman in Pleasants Valley became aware that her husband was missing. She enlisted a neighbor to help search for him, and the two say they heard noises from the couple's outdoor cat.

They say they followed it to the precise spot where the man had fallen some 30 feet down what the Mountain Democrat calls a "seasonal waterfall located on his property" into water that measured just a few inches deep. He reportedly sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance and then helicopter to a medical center; details of his current condition have not been shared. (Read more cats stories.)