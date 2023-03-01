US /
cats

Cat Leads Rescuers to Man Who Fell Down Waterfall

The man's wife heard the cat making noises
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 1, 2023 3:17 PM CST
Cat Leads Rescuers to Man Who Fell Down Waterfall
   (Getty Images / maselkoo99)

Move over, Lassie. A California cat is being hailed for leading rescuers to a man who fell down a waterfall last month. CBS News reports that on the evening of Feb. 21, a woman in Pleasants Valley became aware that her husband was missing. She enlisted a neighbor to help search for him, and the two say they heard noises from the couple's outdoor cat.

They say they followed it to the precise spot where the man had fallen some 30 feet down what the Mountain Democrat calls a "seasonal waterfall located on his property" into water that measured just a few inches deep. He reportedly sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance and then helicopter to a medical center; details of his current condition have not been shared. (Read more cats stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X