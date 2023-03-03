Word has gotten out that former President Trump has recently been serving as a DJ at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. He's now segued from "DJ" to "performing artist," with the release of a new song that's rubbing many the wrong way. Forbes first reported on "Justice for All," made available for streaming Thursday at midnight on such platforms as Spotify and Apple Music (in the "Devotional & Spiritual" section). It's raising eyebrows not so much for its melody and lyrics—it's simply Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance while men in the background sing the "Star-Spangled Banner"—but for Trump's collaborators. Turns out the background singers are 20 or so inmates incarcerated in a DC jail for their alleged role in the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.

They call themselves the "J6 Prison Choir," and recorded their portion of the song, which ends with them chanting "USA!," over a prison phone about a month ago. Trump—who a source tells Forbes offered his voice after hearing the inmates were working on a song, and who's also listed as the song's "composer" on YouTube—completed his recording from Mar-a-Lago, and the song was produced by an unidentified "major recording artist" (some speculate it was Kanye West).

Profits are reportedly being put aside for the families of those jailed for the Capitol riot, which left five people dead, though there will reportedly be vetting to make sure funds aren't funneled to families of those suspected of assaulting police. A music video, described by Forbes as "footage of Trump performing patriotic acts during his presidency and shots of the riots, including police firing tear gas," is set to debut Friday on Steve Bannon's podcast. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)