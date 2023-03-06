Need an Escape? Live on This Cruise Ship for $30K a Year

How much does it cost you to live your life each year? If the answer is more than $30,000, you may want to consider a new offering from Life at Sea Cruises: a three-year cruise, priced at $30,000 per person per year. The MV Gemini sets off on the 130,000-mile trip, which will visit 135 countries (on all seven continents) and will hit 375 ports, on Nov. 1 from Istanbul, CNN reports. Among the sights you'll see: the Taj Mahal in India, Chichen Itza in Mexico, the pyramids of Giza in Egypt, Machu Picchu in Peru, the Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil, and the Great Wall of China. Not included, per CruiseCritic: Russia, the Middle East, or Greenland.

Of course, there will also be 103 "tropical islands" visited on what's reportedly the first-ever three-year cruise. And it's not all about the destinations: all meals, laundry, and housekeeping are of course included, as is free wifi and access to remote work facilities and a large business center, and all medical care at the 24/7 ship hospital will be free. Alcohol is even covered, provided you drink it only at dinner. There's a pool, a sundeck, a wellness center, an auditorium, a gym, and dance instructors will be on hand. Visitors are even allowed on the ship for free. (Read more cruise ships stories.)