Victim Recognized His Robber Instantly

Masked man told his son he was desperate
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 11, 2023 5:05 PM CST
A man trying to rob a teenager at an ATM in Scotland didn't recognize his victim right away as he pressed a knife against his neck, but the 17-year-old wasn't fooled by the mask. "Are you serious?" he asked his father. "Do you know who this is?" The son, who had just withdrawn 10 pounds, pulled his father's snood down and asked what he was doing, the BBC reports. "I'm sorry, I'm desperate," the father reportedly said. He's now been sentenced to 26 months behind bars by a Glasgow court.

Both fled, with the son later reporting the crime to police. The suspect was arrested at home. He denied everything at first, per the Glasgow Times, then said: "I didn't know it was him at the cash machine, I done it, I will do the time for it." He pleaded guilty. The man's punishment extends beyond his sentence. "His mother, brother and son are all extremely angry at him," the defendant's solicitor told the court. (Read more weird crimes stories.)

