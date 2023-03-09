Hall of Famer's 47-Year Tenure Ends Quickly

Basketball Hall of Famer Jim Boeheim's 47-year tenure as men's basketball coach at Syracuse University came to an awkward end on Wednesday, less than three hours after his team lost to Wake Forest in their conference tournament. Boeheim hinted at retirement after the game, the AP reports, while also suggested he'd like to return. Ultimately, Boeheim said, it was the university's decision. The school then made this announcement: "Today, as his 47th season coaching his alma mater comes to an end, so too does his storied career at Syracuse University. Associate Head Coach Adrian Autry '94, one of Boeheim's former players and longtime assistant, has been named the program's next head coach."

Boeheim was criticized on social media and during the TV broadcast of the 77-74 loss in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, per the New York Times. He won a national title with Syracuse in 2003, but the team has not been successful lately. Discontent has grown over the school's lack of top recruits, as well as Boeheim's refusal to drop the zone defense that helped him build a successful program at his alma mater, per CBS Sports. "I've been very lucky to be able to coach my college team, to play and then be an assistant coach and then a head coach, never having to leave Syracuse," he said Wednesday. "It's a great university."

He finishes with a career record at Syracuse of 1,015-441. Only former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski had more Division I victories, with 1,129. Boeheim, 78, was born about 50 miles from Syracuse, and he said Wednesday he wants to continue living there. Chancellor Kent Syverud noted in a statement that the coach had "dedicated the majority of his life to building this program, cultivating generations of student-athletes and representing his alma mater with pride and distinction." Autry, Boeheim's successor, said, "It’s hard to imagine a world without him on the bench." (Read more Jim Boeheim stories.)