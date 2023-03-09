Donald Trump has a new book coming out next month, containing what the publisher describes as his "incredible, and oftentimes private correspondence" with "some of the biggest names in history" over the last 40 years, including Richard Nixon and Princess Diana, per the New York Post. One name in particular is raising eyebrows, the Guardian reports. The publisher says Letters to Trump will include a letter from Kim Jong Un, though the North Korean dictator's correspondence with Trump during his presidency is part of the classified documents investigation that led to an FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

At a 2018 rally, Trump said Kim "wrote me beautiful letters, and they're great letters." Axios reports that the book's 150 or so letters will also include correspondence from Ronald Reagan, both Clintons, Arnold Palmer, and Liza Minnelli, among many others. In a letter from 2000, when Trump was considering a Reform Party run for president, Oprah Winfrey wrote, "Too bad we're not running for office. What a team!" The book includes photos and commentary from Trump. For the Oprah entry, he wrote that he thinks she is "amazing," but after he announced his White House bid in 2015, "she never spoke to me again." The publisher says the $99 book will be released on April 25. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)