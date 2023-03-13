Oscars' Champagne Carpet: 40 Amazing Looks

Fan Bingbing made a regal entrance in sparkling silver and emerald green on the champagne-colored carpet Sunday at the 95th Academy Awards. Hong Chau wore a high-neck pink Prada column gown with a feathery black train and Malala Yousafzai worked the hood of her silver sparkler from Ralph Lauren like a pro. Bingbing, the X-Men star, wore Tony Ward Couture with her hair sculpted into an Old Hollywood bob, as some of the men among the early walkers brought the sparkle and others went for traditional black tuxedos, the AP reports. While Fan looked like a queen, Sofia Carson was a princess in white custom Giambattista Valli haute couture, a stunning statement diamond and emerald necklace accenting her ball gown with its off-shoulder, form-fitting bodice, a delicate diamond-shaped cutout at the center. Her jewels were by Chopard, including 122.49 carats of emeralds and 92.57 carats of diamonds.

Also looking royal was Angela Bassett in Moschino. The look by Jeremy Scott included draping that looked like a huge bow up top as the fabric swirled around her body. She was perfectly accented with a serpent necklace. “It's light, it's royal purple, our color for royalty," she told E!. "Just bringing that to the carpet. And, also spring.” Yousafzai, 25, was a producer on Stranger at the Gate. She said her dress represented “peace, love, harmony.” “I feel so much myself in it,” she told the Associated Press. Check out those looks and more in the gallery.