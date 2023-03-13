One of President Biden's first orders of business on Monday was to attempt to reassure Americans—and the financial markets—that the banking system is on solid ground after a tumultuous few days.

"Your deposits will be there when you need them," said Biden in a national address, per CNN. "Small businesses across the country that have deposit accounts at these banks can breathe easier knowing they'll be able to pay their workers and pay their bills."

Biden also promised an investigation into why Silicon Valley Bank collapsed last week, prompting regulators to take "extraordinary" steps to backstop depositors' money. A second large bank, Signature, collapsed over the weekend. Biden said managers involved in the bank failures would be replaced, per the Wall Street Journal.

"This is an important point: No losses will be borne by the taxpayers," said Biden. "Let me repeat that: No losses will be borne by the taxpayers." Instead, the money will come from fees banks pay to the FDIC, reports the New York Times.