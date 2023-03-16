Stormy Daniels, Michael Cohen Appear in Trump Investigation

Stormy Daniels met Wednesday with New York prosecutors investigating former President Donald Trump's possible role in the payment of $130,000 to the porn actress to stay quiet about their affair. Her lawyer said the meeting was at the request of the Manhattan district attorney’s office, Politico reports; there was no comment from prosecutors afterward. Daniels "responded to questions and has agreed to make herself available as a witness," Clark Brewster tweeted. In a statement last week, the former president, who was offered a chance to testify before the grand jury, denied having an affair with Daniels.

Indications are that Alvin Bragg, the district attorney, is close to indicting Trump, per the New York Times. Michael Cohen, a former personal lawyer for Trump, testified Wednesday for about two hours, making him at least the eighth person to appear before the grand jury this year. Cohen has said ensured Daniels was paid, which he said in court was "in coordination with and at the direction of" Trump. The former president's lawyers have cast the money as an extortion payment, per ABC News. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)