Marianne Williamson Responds to 'Hit Piece'

Marianne Williamson has given a lengthier response to Thursday's Politico article detailing what former campaign staffers refer to as the spiritual guru's abusive behavior—and Williamson insists the whole thing is just a "distraction technique." In an interview with a BBC podcast, Williamson acknowledged she's not perfect. "I'm not running for sainthood here. I'm running for president," she said. As for claims that she sometimes went into fits of rage, "If I can be a b---- at the office at times, I don't think anybody's happy about that," she said, "but I think anybody reading that can measure that against what is normal in politics."

"If I've been a tough boss lady, if I have some lessons to learn, which obviously maybe I do, then I hope that I will learn them," she continued. But as far as the accusation that she once threw a phone at an aide, Williamson said that is "categorically untrue." In general, she claimed the article was a "hit piece," and she said her former New Hampshire state director's unflattering quote in it served an ulterior purpose. "Paul's trying to make his way back into some perch in the Democratic establishment. It's so obvious to anyone on the inside. God bless, Paul Hodes. I hope he finds a way to find peace in his heart and build his career back up in some other way than tearing somebody else's down."

Williamson is so far the only Democratic challenger planning to take on Joe Biden, assuming he does in fact for re-election in 2024, and at the National Review, Jim Geraghty notes, "The people who are deeply invested in a second term for Biden certainly won’t mind coverage that makes Williamson look less like a harmless, amiable kook and more of an erratic, demanding, raging diva." While the BBC notes the Democratic National Committee isn't likely to sanction any official debates between Biden and any of his challengers, Williamson went on Fox News Thursday to tell Neil Cavuto she wants to debate the POTUS. (Read more Marianne Williamson stories.)