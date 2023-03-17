Ben Affleck Addresses Those Grammys Memes

Ben Affleck can't help it, OK? He just has Resting Ben Face. That's one of many topics the actor discussed during a wide-ranging interview with the Hollywood Reporter. For anyone who missed it, Affleck was the subject of many memes following the apparent dismay written all over his face while attending the Grammy Awards alongside his wife, Jennifer Lopez, earlier this year. Asked what it's like be, in THR's words, "a walking meme," Affleck said, "At a certain point, I am who I am." As for the Grammys specifically, he insisted he was in fact having a good time. During one seemingly odd moment captured between him and JLo (see it here), he explained he was just making a joke to his wife about leaving her to sit next to Trevor Noah, to which she responded, "You better [bleep] not leave."

He also got a bit serious on the matter: "I’ve gone to events and been pissed off. I’ve gone and been bored. I’ve gone to award shows and been drunk, a bunch. Nobody ever once said I’m drunk. [But at the Grammys] they were like, 'He’s drunk.' And I thought, that’s interesting. That raises a whole other thing about whether or not it’s wise to acknowledge addiction because there’s a lot of compassion, but there is still a tremendous stigma, which is often quite inhibiting. I do think it disincentivizes people from making their lives better." As for the advice Lopez gave him before the THR interview? "Relax, be yourself. Have fun. You’re actually a fun guy who is real and genuine and you just seem so serious." Read the full interview, which addresses many other topics, here. (Read more Longform stories.)