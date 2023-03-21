Trump Indictment Expected Soon: Sources

The New York grand jury investigating Donald Trump's "hush money" payment to Stormy Daniels did not hand down an indictment Monday, but one is expected soon, three sources tell Politico. The grand jury next convenes Wednesday. In anticipation of the expected indictment, officials from the NYPD, the Secret Service, the Manhattan DA's office, and the court met Monday afternoon. "We’ll be discussing how we bring Trump in,” one source told Politico ahead of the meeting. “No decisions have been made yet.” The AP notes that Monday's testimony from Trump ally Bob Costello is another sign that the grand jury is close to finishing its work; the Trump-friendly testimony was arranged "presumably so prosecutors could ensure the panel had a chance to consider any testimony that could be remotely seen as exculpatory," per the AP.

Indeed, law enforcement officials finalizing any preparation for potential unrest in the wake of a possible indictment could be the final step of the process before the grand jury wraps up, the AP notes, though it's also possible more witnesses could be called. Costello appeared to cast doubt on the prosecution's star witness, former Trump Organization lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen ("If they want to go after Donald Trump and they have solid evidence, then so be it,” Costello said. “But Michael Cohen is far from solid evidence.”); Cohen, meanwhile, made himself available Monday to rebut Costello if needed, but he was not called to do so, CNBC reports. Meanwhile, Trump's 2024 fundraising team was taking advantage of the situation: "If media leaks are correct, this could be the last time I write to you before a possible indictment comes down," reads a fundraising email attributed to Trump that was sent to supporters Monday. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)