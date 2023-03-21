Would-Be Kidnapper Messed With the Wrong Group of Kids

A would-be kidnapper was thwarted after he messed with the wrong group of middle school students, police in Maryland say. Police say Jamaal Germany, 31, was arrested after an alleged kidnap attempt at a bus stop Monday morning in Gaithersburg, around 20 miles north of Washington, DC, ABC reports. "The suspect allegedly grabbed the child and pulled them toward an apartment building,” the Montgomery County Police Department said in a statement. "Several students who were standing at the bus stop attempted to intervene and the victim was able to break free."

The students boarded the bus when it arrived and reported the incident to staff at Redland Middle School, NBC Washington reports. Police say they identified Germany as the suspect and he was charged with attempted kidnapping and second-degree assault. His alleged motive is unclear. Neighbors say that Germany is known in the community and that his recent behavior has been disturbing. "I have a high school student, and she catches the bus early in the morning, and apparently he was at the bus stop last week doing the same thing," one woman tells WJLA. Police are asking for anyone who believes that they may have been a victim of Germany to call 240-773-5400. (Read more kidnapping stories.)