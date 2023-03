New Zealand Invests $4M to Help Brokenhearted Teens

New Zealand's "Love Better" campaign is ready to help teenagers struggling with a breakup move on in a healthy way, and it's spending $4 million ($6.4 million in NZ currency) to do it. Via its affiliate RNZ, CNN reports that this is a youth-led campaign. In a statement , Associate Minister for Social Development and Employment Priyanca Radhakrishnan said that more than 1,200 young people indicated a need for help in dealing with the emotional pain of breakups, or as the campaign's tagline says, "own the feels." The Guardian notes that a promotional video released on Gen Z-friendly social platforms says Love Better consists "of the freshly broken-up helping the freshly broken-up," with a goal of preventing the pain from becoming too much to handle.