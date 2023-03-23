Video: This May Be the Longest Soccer Goal Ever

Leandro Requena, goalie for Cobresal in the Chilean Football Federation, took a goal kick in the team's game against Colo-Colo—and the ball went all the way into the opposing team's goal. The kick, which team officials estimate traveled about 110 yards, may set a new record for longest goal ever kicked in a competitive soccer match, UPI reports. The current Guinness World Record is 105 yards. "I wanted to take the kick quickly as we have done so many times at altitude, to try to catch the rival off guard and it came out a little stronger than normal," Requena told a local news outlet. Guinness is currently verifying the distance, CBS Sports reports. Cobresal won the game 3-1. (Read more soccer stories.)