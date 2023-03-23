TikTok to Defend Against Claims It's 'Digital Fentanyl'

The fate of TikTok in the US could rest on a Congressional hearing taking place Thursday, which will see CEO Shou Zi Chew claim the data of its 150 million US users is protected from the Chinese government. Lawmakers aren't convinced. As the New York Times reports, the app has become "a battleground in a technological Cold War" between the US and China as they fight for tech leadership, "with US threats of a TikTok ban recalling how China has long blocked many American platforms." What to expect:



No way, says China: The country's Commerce Ministry said Thursday that a sale of TikTok would involve exporting technology and would therefore need approval by the Chinese government, which won't give it, per the Wall Street Journal.

TikTok backs oversight: TikTok instead proposes a $1.5 billion company restructuring project that will see it remain under ByteDance's ownership but with federal oversight and vetting by US tech firm Oracle, which would also store US user data, per the Guardian and NPR.

Chinese security law of interest: China's 2017 National Intelligence Law states that all organizations and citizens shall "support, assist, and cooperate" with national intelligence efforts, per the Guardian. But that "won't matter ... because we're taking US user data and we're putting it out of their reach," Chew previously told the Journal.

Spying has occurred: As the Washington Post reports, whistleblowers have warned US data could still be exposed to China-based employees of ByteDance, who've been found to have improperly accessed sensitive data, including IP addresses, of journalists reporting on company leaks.

There are content issues, too: The committee chair, Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers, has claimed tech companies like TikTok use "harmful algorithms to exploit children for profit and expose them to dangerous content online," per the Guardian.