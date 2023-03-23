Prosecutor Roundly Rejects GOP Demand on Trump Case

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Thursday answered congressional Republicans demanding he turn over documents and testimony stemming from his office's investigation into hush money allegations involving former President Donald Trump. The response came in a letter from the office's general counsel, Leslie Dubeck, to GOP Rep. Jim Jordan and others calling their demand "an unprecedented inquiry into a pending local prosecution," the Washington Post reports. In his letter to Bragg, Jordan, leader of the Republican effort, maintained Bragg had committed an "unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority."

Dubeck's letter counters the Republican one point by point, per the Hill, stressing that the demand for records intrudes on areas reserved to the states. It also says the demand was made only because Trump had created "a false expectation" that he was about to be arrested and his lawyers pushed Republicans to step in. The grand jury did not consider the Trump case Thursday, apparently pushing that until Monday. "The DA's Office will not allow a Congressional investigation to impede the exercise of New York's sovereign police power," Dubeck wrote. She added that the information the Republicans are seeking is "confidential under state law," per the New York Times. (Read more New York stories.)