Report: Trump Won't Be Indicted Today

Donald Trump will not be indicted today because the grand jury that has been hearing evidence in his case, which had been scheduled to reconvene Wednesday afternoon, has been told to stay home, sources tell outlets including Insider and the New York Times. The Manhattan grand jury usually meets on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursday, meaning a vote to indict the former president could still happen this week. One of Insider's law enforcement sources says it's unlikely the jury will meet again until next week, though other sources tell NBC New York that Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has told the jury to be on standby for Thursday.

It's not clear why Wednesday's meeting was called off, though sources tell the AP it was not security-related. The panel has been hearing from final witnesses in the Stormy Daniels and while an indictment isn't guaranteed, it's widely expected that a majority of its 23 members will vote to indict. According to the Times' sources, the panel may hear from one last witness before it is asked to vote on indicting the former president, which would be a first in US history. Trump, who has urged his supporters to protest if he is indicted, is reportedly hoping for a "perp walk" to demonstrate his defiance. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)