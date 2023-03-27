'Planet Collectors,' This Is Your Week

5 planets—Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus, and Mars—will be lining up, with best viewing Tuesday
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 27, 2023 11:11 AM CDT
'Planet Collectors,' This Is Your Week
The best day to spot five planets—Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus, and Mars—lined up in the night sky is Tuesday, right after sunset.   (Getty Images/m-gucci)

Keep an eye to the sky this week for a chance to see a planetary hangout. Five planets—Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus, and Mars—will line up near the moon, per the AP. More details:

  • Where and when can you see them? The best day to catch the whole group is Tuesday. You'll want to look to the western horizon right after sunset, says NASA astronomer Bill Cooke. The planets will stretch from the horizon line to around halfway up the night sky. But don't be late: Mercury and Jupiter will quickly dip below the horizon around half an hour after sunset. The five-planet spread can be seen from anywhere on Earth, as long as you have clear skies and a view of the west. "That's the beauty of these planetary alignments. It doesn't take much," Cooke says.

  • Binoculars necessary? Maybe. Jupiter, Venus, and Mars will all be pretty easy to see since they shine brightly, Cooke says. Venus will be one of the brightest things in the sky, and Mars will be hanging out near the moon with a reddish glow. Mercury and Uranus could be trickier to spot, since they'll be dimmer. You'll probably need to grab a pair of binoculars. If you're a "planet collector," it’s a rare chance to spot Uranus, which usually isn't visible, Cooke says. Look out for its green glow just above Venus.
  • Does this happen often? Different numbers and groups of planets line up in the sky from time to time. There was a five-planet lineup last summer, and there's another one in June, with a slightly different makeup. This kind of alignment happens when the planets' orbits line them up on one side of the sun from Earth's perspective, Cooke says.
(Read more planets stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X