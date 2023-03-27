Nicola Sturgeon Has a Successor

Humza Yousaf will succeed her as SNP leader
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 27, 2023 10:45 AM CDT
Nicola Sturgeon Has a Successor
Newly elected Scottish National Party leader Humza Yousaf speaks in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday.   (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

Nearly six weeks after Nicola Sturgeon stunned Scotland with her decision to step down as first minister, the Scottish National Party has elected her replacement: Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will take the party's reins, and is virtually assured of being elected the nation's sixth first minister in a Parliament vote on Tuesday. Yousaf, 37, will make a little history on the way, as the first Muslim to head a major party in the UK. He called the result, in which he bested Kate Forbes and Ash Regan in what the BBC describes as a "fractious" contest, the "privilege of my life." He then set his sights high: "We will be the generation to win independence for Scotland," he said. (Read more Humza Yousaf stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X