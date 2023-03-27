Nearly six weeks after Nicola Sturgeon stunned Scotland with her decision to step down as first minister, the Scottish National Party has elected her replacement: Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will take the party's reins, and is virtually assured of being elected the nation's sixth first minister in a Parliament vote on Tuesday. Yousaf, 37, will make a little history on the way, as the first Muslim to head a major party in the UK. He called the result, in which he bested Kate Forbes and Ash Regan in what the BBC describes as a "fractious" contest, the "privilege of my life." He then set his sights high: "We will be the generation to win independence for Scotland," he said. (Read more Humza Yousaf stories.)