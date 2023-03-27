After unprecedented protests that paralyzed Israel, it looks like Benjamin Netanyahu will postpone his controversial plan to overhaul the nation's judicial system, reports Reuters. Netanyahu agreed to put the plan on hold until the next session of Israel's parliament so that it might be passed "through dialogue," according to a statement from a member of his far-right coalition, the Jewish Power party. The next session begins in late April, per CNN.

Netanyahu himself has not confirmed the delay. Earlier, he publicly appealed for calm. "I call on all the demonstrators in Jerusalem, on the right and the left, to behave responsibly and not to act violently," the prime minister wrote on Twitter. "We are brothers." It's not clear how much a one-month concession would appease protesters, notes Reuters.