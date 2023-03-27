After unprecedented protests that paralyzed Israel, it looks like Benjamin Netanyahu will postpone his controversial plan to overhaul the nation's judicial system, reports Reuters. Netanyahu agreed to put the plan on hold until the next session of Israel's parliament so that it might be passed "through dialogue," according to a statement from a member of his far-right coalition, the Jewish Power party. The next session begins in late April, per CNN.
- Netanyahu himself has not confirmed the delay. Earlier, he publicly appealed for calm. "I call on all the demonstrators in Jerusalem, on the right and the left, to behave responsibly and not to act violently," the prime minister wrote on Twitter. "We are brothers." It's not clear how much a one-month concession would appease protesters, notes Reuters.
- The turmoil stems from the plans of Netanyahu and his governing partners to "neuter" the nation's Supreme Court, as Haaretz puts it. The plan would give parliament more control over the court in what critics say would be a dangerous dismantling of checks and balances. As the AP notes, the court's power would be curbed even as Netanyahu himself faces trials in three separate cases. And it would allow his government to push through its priorities, such as making it easier for settlers to seize territory in the West Bank, per the New York Times. Netanyahu's camp, meanwhile, sees the court as unduly activist and in need of reform.
- On Monday, protesters took to the streets after Netanyahu fired his defense minister for criticizing the judicial plan. Banks, schools, and ports shut down, flights were grounded, and the nation's largest labor union announced a nationwide strike, per the Wall Street Journal.
- Netanyahu, long a skillful navigator of Israeli politics, appears to have lost his political touch, according to an analysis by Steve Hendrix in the Washington Post. "It really is a mystery," says columnist Anshel Pfeffer, author of a Netanyahu biography. "It seems almost impossible that this guy who is Israel's master tactician, political strategist, the maestro of presentation, how did he misread this so badly?"
