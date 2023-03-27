Daniel Radcliffe, Longtime Partner Are Having a Baby

Daniel Radcliffe and his partner of a decade are becoming parents for the first time. A representative for the Harry Potter star confirms to outlets including CNN that Radcliffe and Erin Darke are "expecting their first child." BuzzFeed notes that photographers had spotted Darke with an apparent baby bump in New York recently. The two met on the set of Kill Your Darlings in 2013 and have been together ever since (and worked together several times since); they have kept their relationship fairly private.

But Vulture notes that in 2019, Radcliffe, who played a young Allen Ginsberg in Kill Your Darlings with Darke playing a romantic interest for the poet, said during an interview, “Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting. It’ll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other." More recently, he talked about what he'd want for his future children, reflecting in a piece last year in Newsweek, "I want my kids, if and when they exist ... I would love them to be around film sets. A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like 'God, you know, I'd love to be in the art department. I'd love to be something in the crew.' Some part of this, but not" the child star part, he said. (Read more Daniel Radcliffe stories.)