Jeremy Renner Has a New Recovery Video Out

There hasn't been much news since Jeremy Renner returned home in mid-January to recuperate from his gruesome snowplow accident, but now, an update that shows him making further progress. The 52-year-old Avengers star posted video of himself on social media on Sunday, slowly walking on a treadmill. "I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will," he wrote. TMZ posits that the machine he was using was an anti-gravity treadmill, as Renner mentions in the clip that "he's only using a certain percentage of his body weight" as he takes his stroll (the outlet also notes that's what an anti-gravity treadmill tends to look like).

The actor hasn't completely gone dark over the past couple of months: Last month, Renner put up an Instagram story that showed him using one leg to pedal a stationary bicycle, per Today. He also posted a pic of Mark Nepo's The Book of Awakening: Having the Life You Want by Being Present to the Life You Have, noting in the caption that he was trying to concentrate on his mental recovery. He's earlier mentioned on his socials that his perspective on life and day-to-day routines has changed since the accident. "These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens," he wrote at the time. (Read more Jeremy Renner stories.)